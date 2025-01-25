India is all set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, to mark the historic adoption of its constitution in 1950. The theme this year is “Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas” (Golden India – Heritage and Development).

Who will be the chief guest?

Every year, India invites a chief guest from a nation to observe its Republic Day celebration, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest for 2025. The invitation was extended to mark the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between India and Indonesia.

India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said in a media briefing that a 160-member marching contingent and 190-member band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the Republic Day Parade.

The parade

The Republic Day Parade, which will start from the Kartavya Path, will showcase India's diversity and strength. 31 vibrant tableaux will represent various states and union territories of the nation. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the ceremony by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

Past chief guests invited for Republic Day



Emmanuel Macron

In 2024, then-French President Emmanuel Macron was invited as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebration of India. He was hosted by PM Modi.

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

In 2023, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi observed the precious occasion as the chief guest at the India Republic Day celebration.

2021- 2022 - No chief guests

In the years 2021 and 2022, there were no chief guests invited to the Indian Republic Day celebration due to the global pandemic of COVID-19.

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro visited India in 2020 and was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebration.

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, was invited as the chief guest to observe the celebration in 2019.

Republic Day: Significance

Republic Day highlights India's commitment to constitutional values. It further reflects India's commitment to democratic ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

