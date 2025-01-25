Republic Day 2025: 9 rare and unseen photos from India’s first Republic Day parade
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
India's last Governor-General, C. Rajagopalachari (second from right), greets Air Marshal Sir Thomas Walker Elmhirst during the nation's first Republic Day Parade.
The three defence services participate in a march during India's first Republic Day Parade at the Red Fort grounds. The parade covered a 24-kilometer route, passing through the Red Fort and Walled City areas.
Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, captured while signing the Constitution of the Indian Republic.
Chief guest Indonesian President Sukarno, at India's First Republic Day Celebrations in 1950.
The first Republic Day Parade outside Old Fort in New Delhi.
Army Chief KM Cariappa, Navy Chief Admiral Sir Edward Parry, Defence Minister Baldev Singh, and Air Chief Marshal Sir TW Elmhirst at India's first Republic Day celebration.
Dr Rajendra Prasad, The first President of India taking the salute from the armed forces.
President Dr. Rajendra Prasad, seated in a horse-drawn carriage, prepares to participate in India’s first Republic Day parade on the streets of Delhi.
India's first Republic Day, January 26, 1950: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution (4th from the right), attends the parade alongside other dignitaries.
{{ primary_category.name }}