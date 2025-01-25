India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, marking the adoption of its Constitution This day is highlighted by the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, which showcases the country's rich culture, military prowess, and technological advancements.
For those unable to attend in person, there are several ways to watch the parade live It will be broadcast on Doordarshan National and available on All India Radio’s official YouTube channels, offering a virtual celebration for viewers worldwide.
The Republic Day Parade is also broadcasted on TV via Doordarshan National, the official broadcaster of the event, ensuring widespread accessibility for audiences
Those interested in attending the parade in person can purchase tickets through both online and offline channels, with prices ranging from Rs 20 ($0.23 ) and Rs 100 ( $1.16)
Online tickets can be booked through the Aamantran Portal, where users need to verify their ID and mobile number, select the event, and complete payment The booking window is open from January 2 to January 11, 2025.
Offline tickets can be obtained from designated counters in Delhi by presenting a valid ID, providing an alternative for those who prefer purchasing in person. The Republic Day celebrations offer a unique opportunity to witness a spectacular display of unity, diversity, and national pride, whether watched online, via TV or live at the venue
