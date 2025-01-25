The owner of FIITJEE and 11 others were on Saturday (Jan 25) booked by the police after several centres of the IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) coaching institute were shut down in India's Delhi-NCR region.

The FIR (First Information Report) was lodged on a complaint filed by the parents of the students studying in FIITJEE centres in the Delhi-NCR region.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, a spokesperson of the Noida Police said that FIITJEE's founder DK Goel, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rajiv Babbar, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Manish Anand and others were booked in the FIR.

Case registered

The Noida Police spokesperson said that based on the complaint of the parents, a case was registered on charges of criminal conspiracy and breach of trust.

FIITJEE provides coaching for competitive exams to engineering aspirants and has 73 centres across the country.

The abrupt closure of the institute's centres has left many students and their parents, who have paid fees running into lakhs of rupees in the lurch.

What led to the closure of centres?

The exact reason for the closure is not yet known, but media reports suggested that the institute is facing a financial crisis.

On Friday, students and parents said the centres unexpectedly shut down across Delhi-NCR and many teachers have resigned allegedly due to non-payment of salaries for months.

Citing a complaint, the Noida Police spokesperson told PTI the institute's centre in Noida, Sector-62 was open till Tuesday but closed an hour before schedule. Later, it was found that the centre had been completely closed.

More than 2,000 students were studying at the centre.

FIITJEE had made headlines in December 2024 when its founder DK Goel allegedly abused an employee in an official online meeting.

