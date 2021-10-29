Top 10 world news: Fresh US sanctions on Iran, PM Modi in Rome, more

US Treasury has slapped fresh sanctions on Iran targetting its drone program. The move has come just ahead of resumption of nuclear deal talks. In other news, India PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Rome. He is in Rome for G-20 summit. Read this and more in our Top 10 world news.

US slaps sanctions on Iran drone program ahead of nuclear talks



The US said Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps used UAVs to target US forces and international shipping in the Gulf region. The sanctions singled out Brigadier General Saeed Aghajani, who leads the Revolutionary Guards' UAV Command

Watch: Sanskrit chants, selfies as PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, meets Indian diaspora in Rome



PM Modi is holding several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit including one with Italian PM Mario Draghi

UK set to remove remaining countries from COVID-19 travel 'red list'

Britons arriving from these countries will no longer need to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel, while nationals of those countries will now be allowed to travel to England

US committed to help Taiwan defend itself: US official



Remarks of top US official in Taiwan have come amid heightened tension between China and Taiwan

Facebook is now Meta, but another company pocketted money from all the buzz



After Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding of Facebook as Meta, there was an online frenzy to know what exactly the word meant, what is metaverse and so on. The resulting buzz unexpectedly helped a company make huge profits and enter the billion dollar club, just because it is called Meta.

Rich nations acknowledge climate threat as Pope, Pacific Islands urge action



Pope Francis joined in the chorus calling for action at COP26, which runs from October 31 to November 12, saying the world's political leaders must give future generations "concrete hope" that they are taking the radical steps needed.

Fertiliser shipment row: Chinese embassy blacklists People’s Bank of Sri Lanka



The embassy has warned all Chinese enterprises against accepting any letter of credit from the state-owned Sri Lankan bank. This is the latest episode in the ongoing row over a fertiliser shipment between the two countries

Pope Francis: COP26 must offer concrete hope to future generations



It is essential that each of us be committed to this urgent change of direction, Pope Francis said ahead of the climate conference COP26 in Glasgow.

Will act inside Pakistan against terrorists if needed, Indian defence minister warns



During an event, the defence minister said that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "redesigned and redefined" India's fight against terrorism

Twitter asked by Delhi High Court to remove objectionable content on Hindu Goddess



Delhi High Court was hearing a petition that said that Hindu Goddess Kali was represented in an objectionable and outrageous manner by a Twitter account. The court told the lawyer representing Twitter that the content should be removed. Further hearing in this matter is scheduled on November 30



