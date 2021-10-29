Will act inside Pakistan against terrorists if needed, Indian defence minister warns

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (October 29) said India has clearly told Pakistan that action against terrorism will be taken not only on this side of the border but also on their side if needed.

During an event, Singh said, "Modiji [Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi] has redesigned and redefined India's approach against terrorism. Remember what a soft attitude was maintained against terrorists during earlier governments."

"If there were terrorist incidents, there was talk of giving 'safe passage' to them, there used to be talk of playing or not playing matches against Pakistan," he said.

ALSO READ | Twitter asked by Delhi High Court to remove objectionable content on Hindu Goddess

"Now the situation has changed. Our government has said clearly that terrorism and talks cannot go hand in hand. For the last few years, we have stopped having any talks with Pakistan," the minister mentioned.

"Now we don't talk about playing or not playing (cricket) matches. Instead, we have stated it clearly that action against terrorism will be taken — on this side of the border as well as on the other side of the border if needed," he added.

Rajnath also reflected on the current situation in the Indian union territory Jammu and Kashmir.

"People used to say that if Article 370 is abolished, then the entire Kashmir will burn...All in all, Jammu and Kashmir is peaceful except for a few incidents."

WATCH | Sanskrit chants, selfies as PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, meets Indian diaspora in Rome

On August 5, 2019, the Indian government had abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

And since June this year, Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region have witnessed a rise in infiltration attempts, resulting in the killing of nine terrorists in separate encounters.

"It is true that our enemy forces are fidgety. I can say with surety that terrorists' confidence has been broken in Kashmir Valley," Singh added.

Watch: Indian PM Narendra Modi holds meet with leaders of EU