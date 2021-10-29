US committed to help Taiwan defend itself: US official

Top United States representative in Taiwan on Friday said that US was committed to help Taiwan defend itself. The statement has come amid heightened tension between Taipei and Beijing.

Sandra Oudkirk, head of American Institute in Taiwan which is also the de-facto US embassy in absence of formal ties, was speaking to reporters at her first news conference since assuming her post in July. She described US-Taiwan relations as 'rock-solid'

"The United States has a commitment to help Taiwan provide for its self-defence," said Oudkirk

Her remarks come as tension between Taiwan and China, which has not ruled out taking the democratically ruled island by force, has escalated in recent weeks.

Chinese foreign ministry told Reuters that it opposed Oudkirk's comment. It urged the US to be aware of the sensitive nature of the Taiwan issue.

"Don`t play with fire, or it will severely impact China-U.S. relations and the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," the statement said.

While the United States, like most countries, has no formal ties with the Chinese-claimed island, it is its most important international backer and main arms supplier. President Joe Biden`s administration has moved to restate that support, to the anger of Beijing.

Washington is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself but it has long followed a policy of "strategic ambiguity" on whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

When asked if the United States would come to Taiwan`s defence if China attacked, Oudkirk said the policy towards Taiwan has been clear and remains unchanged, citing several U.S. laws governing its relations with Taiwan.

A recent increase in Chinese military exercises in Taiwan`s air defence identification zone are part of what Taipei views as stepped up military harassment by Beijing.

Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said earlier this month that military tensions with China are at their worst in more than 40 years.

