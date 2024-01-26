Top 10 world news: ICJ ruling in Gaza genocide case, Alabama nitrogen execution, & more

The International Court of Justice while delivering its ruling on South Africa's genocide case against Israel urged to immediately safeguard the Palestinian population in the besieged territory and ordered the Jewish nation to report back in a month. WION breaks down the court's ruling for you in five lucid pointers.

The International Court of Justice issued a series of provisional measures on Israel while giving its ruling on South Africa's case against the Jewish nation alleging genocide in Gaza. The court showed the urgency of protecting Palestinian people in the besieged territory of Gaza, however, refrained from mandating an immediate ceasefire.

The first-ever execution carried out by the US state of Alabama, using nitrogen gas, on Thursday (Jan 25) received widespread criticism from the international community for being 'cruel'. They also held the controversial method adopted by the United States of being close to "torture."

The sun was up on the morning of January 26 as the world's biggest democracy began its march as a free Republic for the 75th year since its constitution was first implemented in 1950. With French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest, the nation began its show of might on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Friday (January 26) extended Republic Day greetings to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries. This gesture comes in the wake of a recent diplomatic row triggered by derogatory comments made by Maldivian Deputy Minister Mariyam Shiuna about India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cyclone Kirrily hit Australia overnight on Thursday (January 25) leaving tens of thousands of people in Queensland without power on Friday. The tropical Cyclone Kirrily, which is a two system, brought in high-speed winds and intense rain along with it in northeastern Australia. It made landfall near the tourist town of Townsville. Post landfall, the status of the storm to a tropical low on Friday.

The families of three Kansas City Chiefs fans are grappling with the sudden and mysterious deaths of their loved ones.

Days after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US is "always open" to talks with Russia, it has emerged that Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly looking for ways to engage with the United States.

Britain's King Charles III was admitted to a London hospital on Friday morning (Jan 26) for an enlarged prostate. Charles, 75, was at The London Clinic with Queen Camilla by his side.

Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil who has been at the forefront of the recent agitation demanding reservations for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in the Indian state of Maharashtra, called off his march to Mumbai, for now, he said on Friday (Jan 26).