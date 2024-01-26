Maratha quota march: Who is Manoj Jarange-Patil? Activist who brought thousands to Mumbai’s doorstep

Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil who has been at the forefront of the recent agitation demanding reservations for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in the Indian state of Maharashtra, called off his march to Mumbai, for now, he said on Friday (Jan 26).

Who is Manoj Jarange-Patil?

Currently, Jarange-Patil is leading tens of thousands of Maratha reservation supporters to the Indian financial and state capital city of Mumbai where he was set to begin his indefinite hunger strike over the issue on January 26.

Jarange-Patil, 40, hails from Maharashtra’s Beed district and settled in Jalna district’s Shahgad after he got married. In 2009 he joined the decades-long movement to secure reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education.

Initially, Jarange-Patil was a part of the Congress party but later created his own outfit called Shivba Sanghatana to organise protests.

WATCH | Maharashtra's Maratha movement explained In 2021, when the Supreme Court struck down the Maratha reservation quota altogether after decades of back and forth he participated in demonstrations across the state and reportedly sold his land to meet his daily needs.

However, it was not until September last year that Jarange-Patil became a prominent figure after he went on a hunger strike. On the 4th day of his strike, a police contingent allegedly tried to forcibly take him to a government hospital.

Subsequently, clashes broke out where police baton-charged and fired tear gas at his supporters. Many Maratha activists complained that a large number of protestors were beaten up and “police brutality” made the headlines across the nation.

Over the next few months, he became the face of the Maratha reservation movement. Jarange-Patil had announced his march to Mumbai, on December 26 and said he would hold a fast unto death at the city’s Azad Maidan.

Jarange-Patil’s march to Mumbai

In a last-ditch attempt to stop him and his thousands of supporters from entering the city, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s government, on Friday morning put forth a new set of proposals.

Following the negotiations, Jarange-Patil told reporters that he would stay in Vashi, an area in Navi Mumbai until tomorrow (Jan 27). He also said that the government officials have submitted a fresh proposal which he will study, consult his team, and then take a final decision on.

Jarange-Patil has put forth a new list of demands before the state government asking them to bring in an ordinance by Friday (Jan 26) night, which includes amending the free education policy to include all Marathas until the benefit of reservation becomes available for the entire community.

The Maratha reservation activist has also sought data on the 3,700,000 Kunbi certificates that have been issued by the state government, as per their ongoing exercise. The ordinance should also assure that the family members of all those who will receive Kunbi caste certificates under this exercise will also be entitled to nominations based on those certificates, as per his demands.

Jarange-Patil also demanded that no government posts should be filled till Marathas get reservation. However, if they do decide to fill those vacancies, the posts for those belonging to the community should be kept aside.

The Maratha activist has also asked for all cases against protesters of the movement over the years to be withdrawn.

“I am taking a step backwards,” the 40-year-old activist said, adding that he had stopped having food from Friday and was drinking water. “If an ordinance is not promulgated tonight, I will come to Mumbai tomorrow.”

“I will take decision on going to Azad Maidan tomorrow at noon. Once I set out, there will be no turning back,” Jarange-Patil warned.

ALSO WATCH | Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange reaches Mumbai with thousands of supporters

The Shinde-led government’s proposal and Jarange-Patil’s demands come as tens of thousands of people are standing at Mumbai’s doorstep.

The Maharashtra government has said that it needs time to figure out the legality of the reservation for all Marathas while urging Jarange-Patil to call off the agitation. However, the activist has insisted on continuing till the quota was announced.

Over a decade or so there has been a lot of back and forth between the state government and the courts. Initially, the Maharashtra government had granted a 16 per cent reservation to the community by passing an act, in 2018, following widespread protests.

However, the validity of the legislation was challenged in the Bombay High Court, which later upheld the decision but slashed the quota to 13 per cent and 12 per cent in education and jobs, respectively. In 2021, the apex court quashed it entirely.

Mumbai police’s warning

The city’s police denied permission for the protesters to gather at Azad Maidan and instead offered a rally ground in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar.

ALSO READ | Maratha protest: Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission panel members quit citing govt interference

The Mumbai police have also issued a notice under section 149 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) which enables them to prevent any cognisable offence. It noted that up to 65,00,000 people travel in Mumbai every day, and if the protesters enter with their vehicles the daily transport system in the city will collapse.

They also warned that if they did not adhere to the notice they would be held in contempt of orders of the High Court and Supreme Court.