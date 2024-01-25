Maratha quota march: Thousands of protesters to reach Mumbai on January 26; section 144 imposed

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding reservations for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in the Indian state of Maharashtra are currently en route to Mumbai and will reach the country’s financial capital, on Thursday (Jan 26) amid Republic Day celebrations.

Protests in Mumbai

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil kickstarted the recent protest march demanding reservation for the Maratha community and may begin an indefinite hunger strike on Friday (Jan 27). He has also reportedly asked his supporters to prepare for a long sit-in protest in the city.

According to organisers, tens of thousands of people are expected to join the march which they described as one of the biggest in the Indian state’s history. While Jarange-Patil has claimed more than two crores (20 million) people are expected to come to Mumbai in a show of support.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have imposed section 144 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) till February 6 in the city ahead of Republic Day celebrations. In line with this, a gathering of five or more people and taking out processions in the financial capital is banned.

The Mumbai police have also reportedly denied permission for the protesters to gather at Azad Maidan and instead offered a rally ground in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar.

Jarange-Patil had set out for the march towards Mumbai from Maharashtra’s Jalna district on January 20 with thousands of supporters.

On Thursday (Jan 25), police and personnel from the Rapid Action Force and the bomb disposal squad were seen stationed at one of the entry points to the city.

Media reports citing march organisers said Jarange-Patil will start his indefinite hunger strike on January 26 in Mumbai at Azad Maidan.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, refused to issue an order preventing Jarange-Patil from entering the city.

The petition filed by activist Gunratna Sadavarte said Jarange-Patil, accompanied by crores of his followers, posed a logistical challenge for Mumbai and could cause law and order problems.

What are they demanding?

Maratha reservation supporters led by Jarange-Patil have sought the inclusion of all Marathas under the OBC category by giving them Kunbi sub-caste certificates.

Marathas, who form an estimated 33 per cent of the state’s population, have periodically protested for reservations in government jobs and educational institutions of the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday (Jan 24) said he is “positive” towards Jarange-Patil’s demands and will “ensure the reservation is legally viable.” He added, “I appeal to Jarange-Patil to stop the agitation.”

Earlier this year, faced with the latest round of protests, the Maharashtra government filed a curative petition asking the Supreme Court to reconsider its 2021 decision of striking down the quota given to Marathas under the ‘socially and educationally backward class’ after they deemed it “unconstitutional”.

On Wednesday, the state government granted a second extension to a committee formed to finalise the methodology to grant Kunbi status to Marathas, till February 29.

The Maharashtra government has said that it needs time to figure out the legality of the reservation for all Marathas while urging Jarange-Patil to call off the agitation. However, the activist has insisted on continuing till the quota was announced.

Over a decade or so there has been a lot of back and forth between the state government and the courts. Initially, the Maharashtra government had granted a 16 per cent reservation to the community following widespread protests by passing an act, in 2018.

However, the validity of the legislation was challenged in the Bombay High Court, which later upheld the decision but slashed the quota to 13 per cent and 12 per cent in education and jobs, respectively. In 2021, the apex court quashed it entirely.