Ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar rejoins BJP months after crying foul over 'ill-treatment'

In a surprising turn of events, former Chief Minister from India's southwestern state of Karnataka, Jagadish Shettar, has rejoined the BJP just months after crying foul of "ill-treatment" by the party.

"I am rejoining with the belief Narendra Modiji has to become prime minister again," said Shettar.

He was welcomed back into the BJP fold after being signed off by Home Minister Amit Shah. The event took place at BJP's Delhi headquarters in the presence of Karnataka unit chief BY Vijayendra and ex-Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Earlier, Shettar acknowledged that there were some "issues" which led to his departure from the BJP. However, he said, "In the last eight or nine months, there were a lot of discussions. BJP workers asked me to come back...Yediyurappaji and Vijayendraji also wanted me to come back... so I am rejoining."

Notably, the former minister left BJP before the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election. In these elections, Jagadish Shettar who fought under the Congress ticket faced a substantial defeat in the Hubbali (Hubli)-Central Dharwad constituency, where he had served as a six-term MLA.

Shettar had previously defected from the BJP and joined the Congress after being denied a ticket by the BJP national leadership.

Congress reacts to Jagadish Shettar's defection

Now, Congress has also reacted to Shettar return to BJP. The Congress, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, issued a sharp rebuke.

Siddaramaiah pointed out, "He (Shettar) joined the Congress stating BJP disrespected him... we gave him a ticket for the Assembly election, made him MLC after he lost...so he wasn't disrespected in the Congress nor was injustice done."

Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar highlighted that the Congress treated Shettar with respect when he joined ahead of last year's Assembly polls, contrasting it with the BJP's denial of a ticket.

Shivakumar expressed surprise at Shettar's reversal, stating, "Congress had trusted the senior leader, but now you (media) are showing that that trust is being breached."

He questioned, "Did he (Shettar) not know about national interest when he was not given the ticket (by BJP)? Did he not know about Congress and national interest when Congress made him MLC for five years?"

Amid the political crossfire, Shivakumar said, "he (Shettar) has to say what allurements were given to him. I can only say that Congress treated him respectfully....all of us have conscience, he too will have conscience."