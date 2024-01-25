India: Woman seeks divorce as husband changes honeymoon destination from Goa to Ayodhya

In Bhopal, a woman is pursuing a divorce from her husband, alleging that he failed to keep his promise of taking her to Goa for their honeymoon. The decision to end the marriage was made just ten days after the couple returned from their trip, during which the husband diverted the destination to Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Both employed and drawing good salaries, the woman claimed in her divorce petition, reported by Free Press Journal, that they were financially capable of affording an overseas honeymoon. However, her husband insisted on an Indian destination, citing the need to care for his parents as the primary reason.

Mismatched expectations

Married for five months, the couple initially agreed on a honeymoon to Goa and South India. However, a day before the planned trip, the husband informed his wife of a change in plans, redirecting them to Ayodhya and Varanasi. The reason provided was his mother's desire to visit the holy cities before the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22.

Upon returning from the trip to Ayodhya and Varanasi, the woman promptly filed for divorce, claiming that her husband prioritized his family over her. The swift legal action underscores the intensity of her dissatisfaction with the unmet expectations surrounding their honeymoon.

Also watch | Ram Mandir Ayodhya: Moment Ram Lalla's face unveiled During the family court hearing, the husband downplayed the issue, stating that his wife was making an undue fuss. The couple is currently undergoing counseling sessions.