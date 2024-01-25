Justice PB Varale sworn in, bolsters Dalit representation in India's top court to 3 judges

In a significant development, Chief Justice PB Varale of the Karnataka High Court was sworn in as a Supreme Court judge on Thursday (Jan 25).

The oath-taking ceremony, administered by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, took place in the Supreme Court premises. This event followed the Centre's approval of Justice Varale's name for judgeship.

The appointment brings the Supreme Court to its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India. Notably, this marks a historic moment as the court now boasts three sitting judges from the Dalit community, including Justices BR Gavai and CT Ravikumar.

Collegium's consideration and recommendations

Justice Varale's name was recommended earlier this month by a five-judge SC Collegium led by CJI Chandrachud. The Collegium took into account his seniority among high court judges and his unique position as the only high court chief justice from the Scheduled Caste.

This appointment comes swiftly after a vacancy emerged due to the retirement of Justice SK Kaul on December 25, 2023. The SC Collegium's recommendation for Justice Varale occurred within a week.

The law ministry's notification invoked Article 124 of the Constitution, appointing Justice Varale to the Supreme Court. The Collegium emphasised the need to maintain full working judge strength, especially considering the court's remarkable disposal rate of 52,191 cases in 2023.

Born on June 23, 1962, Justice Varale became a judge of the High Court of Bombay on July 18, 2008. Later, on October 15, 2022, he ascended to the position of Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka.

With Justice Varale's elevation, the Supreme Court sees increased representation from the Bombay High Court, now totalling four judges. Alongside CJI Chandrachud, Justices Gavai, and Abhay S Oka, this reinforces the court's diverse and experienced judicial bench. The historic appointment reflects the ongoing efforts to enhance diversity and efficiency within the judiciary.