Kansas City Chiefs fans death: Mystery deepens as parents allege foul play

The families of three Kansas City Chiefs fans are grappling with the sudden and mysterious deaths of their loved ones.

The victims, Ricky Johnson, 38; Clayton McGeeney, 36; and David Harrington, 37, were found dead on January 9, two days after they had gathered at their friend Jordan Willis' home to watch a Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The father of one of the victims, Jon Harrington, has voiced suspicions about the friend Jordan Willis' involvement.

Willis, however, claims he did not know about the bodies outside his home until the police arrived days later.

Harrington's parents, however, say they do not believe Willis' account and have instead pointed to alleged foul play in the deaths of the "perfectly healthy men."

What David Harrington's family is saying?

Harrington's father suggests that the trio might have uncovered something they shouldn't have and Willis took drastic measures to silence them.

"[Harrington's mother] and I are both convinced that Jordan Willis played a part in this somehow," the elder Harrington told Fox News on Thursday. "We just haven’t figured out how yet... What else could it be? Perfectly healthy men don’t just drop off the face of the earth."

Also watch | Italy court gives verdict on Pakistani teen's murder | World News | WION × "There were four of you in the house and now three of them are dead and you’re not. That doesn’t add up," the father continued. "I’m thinking that he, the three of them learned something or saw something that they shouldn’t have seen, and he decided ‘well, I need to get rid of you now.’ Friends or not."

Despite Harrington's father's sinister theory, the Platte County prosecutor's office is expected to treat the case as a drug overdose, a notion that Harrington's father deems oversimplified.

Kansas City Police, however, say that Willis is not a suspect and is facing no criminal charges. Authorities maintain that the case is not under investigation as a homicide.