Cyclone Kirrily leaves thousands of Australians without power

Cyclone Kirrily hit Australia overnight on Thursday (January 25) leaving tens of thousands of people in Queensland without power on Friday. The tropical Cyclone Kirrily, which is a two system, brought in high-speed winds and intense rain along with it in northeastern Australia. It made landfall near the tourist town of Townsville. Post landfall, the status of the storm to a tropical low on Friday.

Australia is currently witnessing effects of El Nino, a weather event which is associated with extreme events such cyclones, heatwaves, droughts and wildfires.

As per reports in local media, Queensland Premier Steven Miles said that 64,000 people were without power as of Friday to the damage caused by the storm.

A spokesperson from Ergon Energy said that most power outages were in Townsville, the town near which the cyclone had made landfall. The spokesperson, as quoted by Reuters, said that it was too early to say when the electricity supply would be restored.

Category two cyclones, though less powerful that the most dangerous category five cyclones, can cause major damage to trees, crops and caravans and pack enough punch to break boats from their moorings.

Australia's national weather forecaster said that aftereffects of Cyclone Kirrily's landfall, may cause heavy rains and damaging winds for some days.

"Winds with peak gusts of around 90 km per hour (55 mph) are possible," the weather forecaster said on its website.

Miles said the risk of flooding was high as "there is a lot of rain still to come".

Military on standby

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Alabnese has said that military personnel were on standby to assist clean-up efforts in the wake from Cyclone Kirrily.

"The people of far north Queensland have copped a lot in recent times," Albanese said in Canberra, according to a transcript, as reported by Reuters.