Britain's King Charles III admitted to hospital for prostate surgery: palace

Britain's King Charles III was admitted to a London hospital on Friday morning (January 26) for an enlarged prostate. Charles, 75, was captured at The London Clinic in London with Queen Camilla by his side.

In the statement, Buckingham Palace said, "The king was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment."

"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

More details about King's surgery like how long he will be spending the time in hospital are not known.

Charles is being treated in the same hospital where Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales is recovering after her abdominal surgery last week.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced the news of King Charles's surgery by disclosing that he had an enlarged prostate but the condition was benign.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” they said in a statement. “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”