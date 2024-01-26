Britain's King Charles III admitted to hospital for prostate surgery: palace
Story highlights
King Charles III was admitted to a London hospital for scheduled surgery, Buckingham Palace said, a week after revealing the British monarch would be treated for an enlarged prostate.
Britain's King Charles III was admitted to a London hospital on Friday morning (January 26) for an enlarged prostate. Charles, 75, was captured at The London Clinic in London with Queen Camilla by his side.
"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."
More details about King's surgery like how long he will be spending the time in hospital are not known.
Charles is being treated in the same hospital where Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales is recovering after her abdominal surgery last week.
Last week, Buckingham Palace announced the news of King Charles's surgery by disclosing that he had an enlarged prostate but the condition was benign.
“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” they said in a statement. “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”
Charles became king on September 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He is the oldest monarch in British history.
Charles' surgery came a week after Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery. The surgery was a ''planned one and was successful'', informed Kensington Palace in a statement to the media. Kate will continue her public duties after Easter.
(With agency inputs)