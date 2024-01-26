Chris Hemsworth poses shirtless in snow; shares glimpses of family vacay in Japan

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, recently took to Instagram to share glimpses of his family's chilly escapade in Japan. The 40-year-old heartthrob posted a shirtless photo with the caption "Loving Japan (heart emoji)," giving fans a peek into their winter holiday.

In the captivating image, Hemsworth is seen standing in the snow, wearing only black bottoms and a dark red beanie cap, sipping from a mug as he gazes into the distance. The Instagram carousel showcases the family's adventure, including moments with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children, 11-year-old daughter India Rose, and 9-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan.

The carousel also includes pictures of their airport travels, kids playing in the snow, and picturesque scenes of Japan's winter wonderland.

Pataky, 47, also shared her favourite moments from the trip on social media. “Last week of our summer holidays!! Japan is always fun (purple heart emoji),” wrote the Fast & Furious 6 actress in her post.

Her collection of pics included a snap of the family enjoying cotton candy, Hemsworth savouring a cold beer, and the kids fascinated by oysters being shucked. An unexpected photobombing moment by a smiling local adds a touch of humour to the travel diaries.

This isn't the first time Hemsworth and his family have opted for cool-weather adventures. In September, the Marvel actor shared a daddy-daughter trip to Iceland with India. The duo climbed glaciers, walked across geological formations and stood on a black sand beach as can be seen in the photos.