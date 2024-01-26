Republic Day 2024 Parade: Women-led spectacle with Ram, Rafale, G20 success and Indo-French bonhomie

\India-Republic Day Parade 2024: The sun was up on a chilly-foggy morning of January 26 as the world's biggest democracy began its march as a free Republic for the 75th year since its constitution was first implemented in 1950. With French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest, the nation began its show of might on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

With a focus on the themes of 'Nari Shakti' (women power) and 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India), the Kartavya Path witnessed the might of the All-women Tri-Services contingent comprising Agniveer troops.

This was the first time a women soldiers contingent representing all three services is marching in the Republic Day with pride. The motto of the Tri-Service women contingent is 'Seva Tatha Sahayata'.

The contingent comprised of women soldiers from the Corps of Military Police of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

Ram Lalla and Uttar Pradesh tableau

An artistic child from the idol of Lord Ram was showcased in Uttar Pradesh's tableau on Friday on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

The front of the tableau showed the pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony that took place in Ayodhya on Jan 22, with an artistic model depicting a young Lord Ram holding a bow and arrow.

The tableau symbolised Ayodhya as a city that shows a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) with "Samriddh Virasat" (rich heritage). #WATCH | The #RepublicDay2024 tableau of Uttar Pradesh takes part in the parade.



The theme of the tableau is based on 'Ayodhya: Viksit Bharat-Samradh Virasat'. The front of the tableau symbolises the Pranpratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, showcasing his childhood form. pic.twitter.com/VHdsaiVMvo — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 × "The frill surrounding the tableau portrays 'Deepotsav - the festival of lights initiated by the state government to commemorate Bhagwan Shri Ram's arrival in Ayodhya," according to a description of the tableau provided in an official booklet on the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

Republic Day 2024: Rafale jets roared through Delhi's skies

The French contingent with Rafale fighter jets was flanked by a multi-role tanker transport aircraft roaring through Delhi's sky. On the ground, it was complemented with a 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent on Kartavya Path on Friday. #WATCH | Six Rafale aircraft fly over Kartavya Path in 'Marut' formation during #RepublicDay2024 celebrations. pic.twitter.com/iBwwxWnfpm — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 × The French president also shared the visuals of the march past on his X platform thanking India for the opportunity. "A great honor for France. Thank you, India," he said. A great honor for France.

Thank you, India. pic.twitter.com/fXfp4hdCsb — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 26, 2024 × Also watch | Republic Day Parade: Six Rafale aircraft fly over Kartavya Path in 'Marut' formation &times; For the first time, the 75th Republic Day parade was heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade commenced with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. played by women artists.

The Republic Day Parade at New Delhi's Kartavya Path began after President Droupadi Murmu along with French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at Kartavya Path in a 'traditional buggy'.