Top 10 world news: Finland set to join NATO, NASA unveils Artemis 2 lunar mission astronauts, and more

Finland is set to become the 31st member of NATO on Tuesday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. The country's flag will be hoisted outside NATO headquarters as it becomes the newest member of the Western alliance.

NASA chief Bill Nelson unveiled the crew for the Artemis 2 mission on Monday. This will be the first crewed mission to the moon in more than 50 years. Four astronauts, three American and one Canadian, will be undertaking the journey which will see them fly around the moon.

The matter of the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the United States in February this year refuses to die down. Now NBC News has reported that the balloon gathered intelligence from several US military sites and transmitted it back to Beijing in real-time. Beijing had said at the time that the balloon was a weather ship blown astray and entered the US airspace by mistake.

Things are heating up in New York. Former US president Donald Trump as per reports is all set to fly to New York city to surrender in the hush money case involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

A court found former Israeli headmistress Malka Leifer guilty of sexually assaulting her former students in Australia's ultra-Orthodox Jewish girls school. On Monday, the jury concluded that Malka Leifer was guilty of raping and indecently assaulting sisters Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper between 2003 and 2007.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Monday (April 3) unveiled his plans to create a new task force which would crack down on grooming gangs in Britain and claimed that “political correctness” will not get in the way of their actions.

The dominance of US dollar in global trade is facing a significant challenge as emerging global economies, such as China and India, step forward to trade in their own currencies. Besides, countries either seen as aligned or neutral by the West in terms of the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine, are increasingly banding together to focus on mutual global finance.

Russian envoy to Belarus said on Sunday (April 2) that Russia will place its tactical nuclear weapons close to western borders of Belarus. Such a move is likely to escalate Moscow's standoff with the West as the nukes would be stationed at NASA's threshold.

A woman has been detained in connection with the killing of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky at a St Petersburg cafe on Sunday. The arrest of Darya Trepova, who was initially placed on the interior ministry's wanted list, was confirmed by Russia's Investigative Committee on Monday.