Russia to place tactical nukes near Belarus border with NATO countries: Envoy

Russian envoy to Belarus said on Sunday (April 2) that Russia will place its tactical nuclear weapons close to western borders of Belarus. Such a move is likely to escalate Moscow's standoff with the West as the nukes would be stationed at NASA's threshold. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already declared (March 26) that Russia would station tactical weapons in Belarus.

Russia and Belarus, the two Slav neighbours, are formally part of a "union state". Talks between the two countries have gone on for years for deeper integration. The process has gained pace after Belarus allowed Russian troops to enter Ukraine's territory last year.

The weapons "will be moved to the western border of our union state and will increase the possibilities to ensure security," Russian ambassador to Belarus, Boris Gryzlov, told Belarusian state television.

"This will be done despite the noise in Europe and the United States."

The Russian envoy didn't fully specify where the weapons will be stationed. He, however, confirmed that a storage facility will be completed by July 1. It will then be moves to the West of Belarus.

Belarus borders to the north with Lithuania and Latvia and to west with Poland, all part of NATO's Eastern flank that has been bolstered with additional troops and military equipment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

