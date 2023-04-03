Donald Trump indictment LIVE | Ex-president to fly to New York for court surrender amid tight security

In a social media post late on Sunday, Donald Trump, as per Reuters, said he planned to leave his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida at noon today (Monday, April 4th) for the Trump Tower in Manhattan before heading to the courthouse on Tuesday morning (Tuesday, April 5th).

Citing an anonymous court official, the report further states that the arraignment was planned for 2:15 pm (1815 GMT) on Tuesday.

After it, Trump then will return to Florida and deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago at 8:15 pm on Tuesday (0015 GMT on Wednesday), his office said.