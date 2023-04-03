Donald Trump indictment LIVE | Ex-president to fly to New York for court surrender amid tight security
Story highlights
Things are heating up in New York. Former US president Donald Trump as per reports is all set to fly to New York city to surrender in the hush money case involving porn star Stormy Daniels. Stay tuned to WION for all the live updates.
In a social media post late on Sunday, Donald Trump, as per Reuters, said he planned to leave his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida at noon today (Monday, April 4th) for the Trump Tower in Manhattan before heading to the courthouse on Tuesday morning (Tuesday, April 5th).
Citing an anonymous court official, the report further states that the arraignment was planned for 2:15 pm (1815 GMT) on Tuesday.
After it, Trump then will return to Florida and deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago at 8:15 pm on Tuesday (0015 GMT on Wednesday), his office said.
The specific charges included in the grand jury indictment are yet to be disclosed.
As per Reuters, Trump is due to be arraigned, fingerprinted and photographed at the downtown Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday.
His lawyers, as per US media reports, have said that the former US president will enter a 'not-guilty' plea.
Donald Trump is the first former or sitting US president to face criminal charges. He is being indicted in a hush money case, as per which he allegedly paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about a sexual encounter the two had around a decade ago.
The money was reportedly paid just before the 2016 US presidential elections, which elevated him to the United States' highest office.
Ahead of his scheduled arraignment related to hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, former US President Donald Trump on Monday is set to fly from Florida to New York City.
In Manhattan, as the city awaits his arrival, security has tightened.