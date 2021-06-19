Top 10 world news: Ebrahim Raisi to be next Iran president, Afghan Prez replaces defense minister due to Taliban threat & more

Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi has won the Iran presidential elections by a huge margin, of the 90 per cent counted ballots, he won 62 per cent. According to reports, the majority of voters in Iran have shunned these presidential elections, a move hailed by exiled opposition groups as a blow to the 'country's theocratic system'. Only a day after the two countries announced a vaccine swap deal, the Palestinian Authority, has cancelled the deal to receive soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel after an initial Israeli shipment showed an expiration date sooner than had been agreed. As part of this deal, Israel was to send up to 1.4 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses to the PA, in exchange for receiving a reciprocal number of doses from the PA later this year. In other news, in a move to ease tensions with Iran, the Pentagon in the US has acknowledged that the Joe Biden administration was cutting the number of troops and air defence units deployed to the Middle East.

Click on headlines to read more

Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi wins Iran's presidential election

Winning 62 per cent of the counted 90 per cent ballots, Ebrahim Raisi, an ultraconservative cleric was declared winner of Saturday's presidential election in Iran.

US cutting forces, missile batteries in Middle East

The Pentagon said Friday it was cutting the number of troops and air defence units deployed to the Middle East, confirming a Wall Street Journal report that eight Patriot batteries were being moved out from the region.

Afghan president replaces defence minister as Taliban gains ground

With Taliban continuously pressing on to capture new territory in Afghanistan, the country's President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday replaced two top ministers in charge of the country's faltering security situation.

Exclusive: India, Pak NSA to be in Dushanbe next week for SCO NSAs meet

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf along with NSAs of other countries will be in Dushanbe, Tajikistan next week for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization or SCO in-person meeting.

Palestinians cancel deal for near-expired COVID-19 vaccines from Israel

The Palestinian Authority (PA) cancelled a deal on Friday to receive soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel after an initial Israeli shipment showed an expiration date sooner than had been agreed, the PA health minister said.

Putin promises billions in public spending ahead of polls

Ahead of September parlimentary polls in Russia, President Vladimir Putin has proposed spendings of billions of rubles.

WHO officially declares end to second Ebola outbreak in Guinea

World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially announced the end of Guinea's second Ebola outbreak, which was declared on February 14.

Liberian rebel sentenced in Switzerland for war crimes, cannibalism A Liberian rebel commander was sentenced in Switzerland to 20 years in jail on Friday for rape, killings and an act of cannibalism, in one of the first-ever convictions over the West African country's civil war.

UK study indicates Covid resulting in long-term loss of grey matter

A new study has revealed that there is a 'substantial loss of grey matter in those who recovered from COVID-19', the UK study, analyzed brain scans before and after the deadly coronavirus infection.

Watch: Global displacement numbers increase to over 82 Million