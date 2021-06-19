WHO officially declares end to second Ebola outbreak in Guinea

World Health Organisation (WHO) officially announced the end of Guinea's second Ebola outbreak. The outbreak was declared on February 14.

"I have the honour of declaring the end of Ebola" in Guinea, WHO official Alfred Ki-Zerbo said at a ceremony in the southeastern Nzerekore region where the disease surfaced at the end of January.

"In the name of the head of state (President Alpha Conde) I wish to declare the end of resurgence of Ebola in Guinea," Health Minister Remy Lamah added:

Latest outbreak saw seven probable infections and 16 confirmed cases, said WHO. It added that 12 of these cases were fatal.

It was second outbreak in Guinea, a poor country of 13 million people since the Ebola epidemic of 2013-2016. The epidemic left 11,300 dead in Guinea Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Ebola causes severe fever and, in the worst cases, unstoppable bleeding.

It is transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids, and people who live with or care for patients are most at risk.

Guinea reacted quickly to this year's outbreak, however, building on its previous experience of fighting the disease.

Among other measures, the country launched an Ebola vaccination campaign this year with the help of the WHO.

(With inputs from agencies)