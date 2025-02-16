At least 18 people lost their lives in a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday (Feb 15) night, triggered by overcrowding due to delayed trains and the arrival of a special Express train for Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, are preparing to travel to Saudi Arabia to begin negotiations aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, two sources told NBC News.

In other news, Elon Musk-led US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has cancelled a $21 million funding allocation aimed at boosting "voter turnout in India". This decision was announced on Saturday (Feb 15), local time.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

'Last-minute platform change, train mix-up': What caused New Delhi railway station stampede that killed 18?

At least 18 people lost their lives in a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday (Feb 15) night, triggered by overcrowding due to delayed trains and the arrival of a special Express train for Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Advertisment

'Powerful signal': Trump’s team heads to Saudi Arabia for Ukraine peace talks with Russia without Ukraine

Senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, are preparing to travel to Saudi Arabia to begin negotiations aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, two sources told NBC News.

Elon Musk-led DOGE cancels $21 million intended for 'voter turnout in India', BJP responds

Elon Musk-led US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has cancelled a $21 million funding allocation aimed at boosting "voter turnout in India". This decision was announced on Saturday (Feb 15), local time.

‘There can never be nuclear Iran’: Netanyahu, Rubio discuss Hamas, Trump’s Gaza plan, and Tehran’s ‘aggression’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday (Feb 16) to discuss the ongoing Gaza ceasefire and regional security concerns.

US deportation: Deportee recounts horror upon landing in Amritsar; ‘Our legs were chained’

A US military aircraft, with 119 Indian immigrants aboard, landed in Amritsar on Saturday night (Feb 15).

Indian Railways announces special trains and safety measures for Maha Kumbh 2025 travel

After a tragic stampede at the New Delhi railway station claimed the lives of at least 18 and injured several others on Saturday night (Feb 15), the Central Railway has introduced special trains, better facilities, and crowd control measures.

Saudi Arabia fears Iran may go nuclear, seeks to broker new Trump-Tehran deal: Report

Saudi Arabia is hoping to mediate between the Trump administration and Iran to work towards a new agreement that would curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, according to a CNN report.

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi says India in touch with US on Chabahar

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said that India is in touch with US over Trump administration removing waivers for the port.

IPL 2025 Full Schedule: Eden Gardens to host season opener, final; CSK-MI face off on March 23

The IPL 2025 full schedule is out, and Eden Gardens in Kolkata is slated to host the season opener (March 22) and the final (May 25), alongside the Qualifier 2 on May 23. For the first time in a decade, the iconic venue will be hosting an IPL final, having last staged on two occasions in 2013 and 2015. Meanwhile, Hyderabad, the home venue of SunRisers Hyderabad, will host the two playoffs – Qualifier 1 on May 20 and Eliminator on May 21.

Bloodhounds star Kim Sae-ron found dead at home

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, known for her roles in shows like Bloodhounds and Kiss Sixth Sense, was found dead in her apartment. She was 24. Emergency services arrived at the scene after receiving a call from a friend of the actress who had discovered her body.