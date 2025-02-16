A US military aircraft, with 119 Indian immigrants aboard, landed in Amritsar on Saturday night (Feb 16).

One of the deportees has now claimed that they were handcuffed and their legs were chained during the flight.

"Our legs were chained and hands were also cuffed," Daljit Singh told reporters in Hoshiarpur according to news agency PTI reports.

A C-17 aircraft landed at Amritsar International Airport around 11:40 pm on Saturday, carrying the second batch of 119 Indian deportees from the US. This deportation is part of the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants, which began earlier this month. The first batch of 104 Indians was deported on February 5, and a third batch of 157 deportees is expected to arrive in India on Sunday (Feb 17).

Two deportees arrested

Following the immigration and background checks of the deportees upon their return, two of them were immediately arrested by the police.

Cousin brothers, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny and Pradeep Singh, from Rajpura in Patiala district, were wanted in a murder case registered in Rajpura in the year 2023.

The police stated that the two accused were charged under sections 302, 307, 323, 506, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code in connection with a murder case registered on June 26, 2023, by the Patiala Police. However, authorities clarified that no 'Look Out Circular' was issued against the duo.

'India ready to take back citizens living illegally in US': PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to the United States, met President Donald Trump where he stated that the ones living illegally in any other country, "do not have any legal right to be there,"

He further said his country was ready to take back its citizens living in America illegally.

While condemning illegal immigration, Modi said it is a symptom of a bigger disease.

He said, "As far as India and the US are concerned, we have always said that those who are verified and are truly the citizens of India — if they live in the US illegally, India is ready to take them back."

