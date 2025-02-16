As the US continues to crackdown on illegal immigrants, a plane carrying second batch of deportees landed at the Amritsar International Airport late Saturday evening (Feb 15), Indian news agency PTI reported, citing official sources.

There are 119 Indians onboard the plane, including 67 from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The second batch includes four women and two minors, including a six-year-old girl, the sources said.

Notably, the third plane, carrying 157 deportees is expected to land on Sunday (Feb 16).

Earlier on February 5, a US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian migrants landed at the Amritsar airport. Of them, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat, and 30 from Punjab.

A family member of one of the illegal Indian immigrants deported by the US on Feb 5, said, "He reached the US on 27th January. They sold their land. They are staying at their relative's house. We have spent Rs 50-55 lakhs."

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: A family member of one of the illegal Indian immigrants deported by the US, says, "...He reached the US on 27th January...They sold their land...They are staying at their relative's house...We have spent Rs 50-55 lakhs..." pic.twitter.com/uFn4y38dI6 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025

'Do not have any legal right to be there'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US and met US President Donald Trump on Feb 13. PM Modi said those staying in other countries illegally "do not have any legal right to be there," as he addressed the media at a joint press conference alongside Trump in Washington DC.

He further said his country was ready to take back its citizens living in America illegally.

While condemning illegal immigration, Modi said it is a symptom of a bigger disease.

The Indian prime minister stressed that "those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there."

He added, "As far as India and the US are concerned, we have always said that those who are verified and are truly the citizens of India — if they live in the US illegally, India is ready to take them back."

