South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, known for her roles in shows like Bloodhounds and Kiss Sixth Sense, was found dead in her apartment. She was 24. Emergency services arrived at the scene after receiving a call from a friend of the actress who had discovered her body.

Investigation Underway

Police have found no trace of forced entry, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, according to The Korea Herald. The actress’ sudden death has sent shockwaves throughout the industry.

Early career and rise to fame

Kim Sae-ron began her acting career at the age of nine in the 2009 film A Brand New Life. She would go on to appear in movies like The Man from Nowhere and I Am a Dad, becoming quite popular as a child actor.

Career struggles

Her breakout role was in the 2014 drama A Girl at My Door, directed by July Jung.

The actress was involved in a high-profile drunk-driving incident in Seoul in May 2022, which resulted in massive property damage and she was fined 20 million KRW ($15K). Following the incident, Kim issued a handwritten public apology and stepped back from her acting career after her agency cancelled her contract.

For the past few years, she had been struggling to rebuild her career. Her last acting credit was for her role in the action-drama series Bloodhounds (2023). Many fans and fellow actors are mourning her tragic passing.

