Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said that India is in touch with US over Trump administration removing waivers for the port.

Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal in Muscat on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference, FM Araghchi said, 'We have 10-year agreement. Some questions by 3rd party, Indians are in consultation with Americans. Chabahar very important port. It has strategic importance..'

India has committed to significant investment in Chabahar's infrastructure, notably the Shahid Beheshti terminal which includes funding for port equipment, dredging, and building related facilities.

In 2024, a 10-year contract was signed between India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) and the Port and Maritime Organisation of Iran, allowing India to operate the terminal.

The FM also spoke on Nimisha Priya case, pointing, 'well ofcourse, be in touch in Yemen, not only this lady, but others...'The Nimisha Priya case involves an Indian nurse from Kerala, who has been sentenced to death in Yemen for the murder of a Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India, Iran relationship?

Seyed Abbas Araghchi: Iran, India enjoy very good Historic relationship. As 2 Asian civilization, we have always been in contact with each other, we continue to do so. We attach great importance to our relationship with India. There used to be lot of trade between Iran and India. There have been ups and down, strong determination between the 2 sides to strengthen ties, we continue to do so. Problems are not because of Iran, India but because of 3rd parties, we have always trying to be creative on how to tackle those problems, how India and Iran can enjoy good relationship. This time more difficult but with determination exists between the 2 sides and overcome those problems, especially in Indian Ocean area.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see cooperation on Chabahar port, especially with Trump Administration removing the special waiver for the port

Seyed Abbas Araghchi: we have 10 year agreement with India on Chabahar port. We know that there has been questions raised by the 3rd party, we know Indians are in consultations with Americans on this. So we leave it to our friends, to decide. As far as we are concerned, Chabahar port is very important port that connects India to Iran, to central Asia and other places. It has strategic importance for both of us. There is determination from both sides to work, to have cooperation especially through Chabahar. There is 10 year cooperation, so let's see how we tackle those problems.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you plan to increase people to people ties & what about trading in national currencies?

Seyed Abbas Araghchi: people to people ties always there, long history between the 2 sides. Because of the sanctions we have started to do business, trade with other countries through local currency, barter system , and I think every opportunity to use that mechanism with India as well. This is upto private sectors on how to deal with this.

Sidhant Sibal: How is Iran helping in release of Nimisha Priya?

Abbas Araghchi: We have been in touch with friends in Yemen about the fate of the lady but many others. We are in touch with our friends, while I am in Oman, I will meet Yemeni friends on Monday and how we can help in this question.