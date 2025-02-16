Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (16 Feb), expressed his distress over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, that claimed the lives of 18.

He offered condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

PM Modi also assured that authorities are providing assistance to those affected by the incident.

Taking to his official X account, he wrote in a post, "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."

Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the ones wounded.

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured," she wrote in a post on X.

Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 16, 2025

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also extended his condolences, expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident at New Delhi Railway Station.

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident," he wrote on X.

Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 15, 2025

Executive Director of Information & Publicity (ED/IP), Railway Board, Dilip Kumar, sharing details about the situation said that on Saturday (Feb 15), the railway station witnessed an unusually high number of passengers, forcing the authorities to run four special trains.

"We received information that a few people fainted - they have been admitted to a local hospital," Kumar said.

"A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The situation is now under control, and passengers have been accommodated on special trains. Train operations at the station are normal," he added.

The stamped incident at the New Delhi railway station claimed the lives of at least 18 and injured several others on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79, Pinky Devi, 41, Sheela Devi, 50, Vyom, 25, Poonam Devi, 40, Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11, Krishna Devi, 40, Vijay Sah, 15, Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik, Poonam both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47.

