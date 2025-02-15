Stampede-like situation broke out at New Delhi Railway Station.

Railways confirmed that the situation is now under control. Four fire tenders were rushed to the site as reported by ANI.

Advertisment

#WATCH | A call was received that 15 people had been injured in a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station. 4 fire tenders at the spot: Delhi Fire Service



Visuals from New Delhi Railway Station https://t.co/jcVm5LhTMO pic.twitter.com/KVoqJ86CRT — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025

Advertisment

Stampede-like Situation at New Delhi Railway station. More than 10 people injured: Delhi Police Sources https://t.co/bjRgive6Ri — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025

More details are awaited.