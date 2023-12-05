Top 10 world news: Cyclone Michaung completes landfall, Indonesian volcano eruption, and more

In the latest, the cyclonic storm named 'Michaung,' initially situated over the south coastal region of Andhra Pradesh, has shifted northward in the past six hours. The latest observation verifies the completion of the storm's landfall process. In other news, a blast in Peshawar, Pakistan's northwestern city, resulted in injuries to at least four children, aged between seven and ten, along with three adults.

Nearly two months after Hamas' surprise attack on Israel led to the killing of over a thousand innocent Israelis, a chilling video footage has emerged, showing how the terrorists killed civilians at the Zikim beach on October 7.

The beach, situated north of Gaza, was infiltrated by Hamas after its terrorists landed on the shore in a small dinghy. A group of Israeli teens who had been camping over the weekend on the beach quickly hid themselves but were slaughtered mercilessly.

At least four children, aged between seven and ten, and three adults were injured in a blast that occurred in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar early Tuesday (Dec 5).

According to officials, an improvised explosive device (IED) containing four kilogrammes of explosives went off on a busy road at around 9:10 am local time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Dec 4) announced that the Indian Navy will now 'Indianise' the ranks for personnel below officer (PBOR) while senior officers will don epaulettes highlighting the "heritage and legacy" of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - founder of the Maratha empire. PM Modi made the groundbreaking announcement during his Navy Day address at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra.

While world leaders from nearly 200 countries are debating the course of action on fossil fuels at the United Nations climate summit COP28 in Dubai, a team of scientists, on Tuesday (Dec 5) released a report saying that global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are set to hit a record high in 2023.

Two mass shootings during the weekend in the United States pushed the country to a grim record of mass killings. According to a report by The Washington Post on Monday (Dec 4), the shootings in Texas and Washington last Sunday were the 37th and 38th shootings this year in which four or more victims were killed, the highest number of mass killings since at least 2006.

Two days after the surprise eruption of Indonesia's Mount Marapi, the resucers have discovered the bodies of 22 people so far from the slopes of the volcano, according to an AFP report.

The Rishi Sunak-led government has introduced a new law in the parliament that seeks to curb immigration by imposing stricter working visa rules, ahead of the general elections next year.

Eighty-five civilians were killed in a village in Nigeria's Kaduna State after an army drone was accidentally fired at them. According to a report by the news agency AFP on Tuesday (Dec 5), the army acknowledged that one of its drones aimed at armed groups had accidentally struck the Tudun Biri village as residents were celebrating a festival. The army did not give details about how many people died, but residents said that the death toll was 85.