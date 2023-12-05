LIVE TV
Pakistan: At least seven injured, including four children, in Peshawar IED blast; police vehicle was target

Peshawar, PakistanEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Dec 05, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
main img

Visuals from the blast site in Peshawar on early Tuesday (Dec 5) Photograph:(Twitter)

Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, said that two of the four children were “critically injured.”

At least four children, aged between seven and ten, and three adults were injured in a blast that occurred in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar early Tuesday (Dec 5).

According to officials, an improvised explosive device (IED) containing four kilograms of explosives went off on a busy road at around 9:10 am local time.

The target of the attack was a moving police vehicle which had passed the target spot just moments before the explosion took place, according to sources.

Bilal Ahmad Faizi, the spokesman for emergency rescue services, said four children had sustained injuries in the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility of the attack so far.

Peshawar is frequently targeted by militant groups including Islamic State and the Pakistani Taliban, due to its close proximity to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

It was in the same city where terrorists attacked an army-run academy and killed at least 153 people, most of them being children.

×

According to officials, it was not clear whether the Tuesday attack was carried out targeting school children.

(With inputs from agencies)

Vikrant Singh

Geopolitical writer at WION, follows Indian foreign policy and world politics, a truth seeker. 

