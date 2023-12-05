Pakistan: At least seven injured, including four children, in Peshawar IED blast; police vehicle was target

At least four children, aged between seven and ten, and three adults were injured in a blast that occurred in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar early Tuesday (Dec 5).

According to officials, an improvised explosive device (IED) containing four kilograms of explosives went off on a busy road at around 9:10 am local time.

The target of the attack was a moving police vehicle which had passed the target spot just moments before the explosion took place, according to sources. Caught on camera: Four people, including three children, injured in a roadside explosion in Pakistan's Peshawar.



The target was reportedly a police vehicle that had just passed by.#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/DQX7M6zmn5 — WION (@WIONews) December 5, 2023 × 4 injured include 3 children. Children were not in school uniform. Says hospital source. #blast #Peshawar #Warsak @SdqJaan @mushtaqtanoli @Waheed_jornalst #terrorism https://t.co/mCP3BJx0YC pic.twitter.com/2drHPcjNa1 — 𝑴𝒖𝒎𝒕𝒂𝒛 𝑩𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒂𝒔𝒉 (@BangashMumtaz) December 5, 2023 × Bilal Ahmad Faizi, the spokesman for emergency rescue services, said four children had sustained injuries in the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility of the attack so far.

Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, said that two of the four children were “critically injured.”

Peshawar is frequently targeted by militant groups including Islamic State and the Pakistani Taliban, due to its close proximity to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

It was in the same city where terrorists attacked an army-run academy and killed at least 153 people, most of them being children.

Watch: Pakistan: Trial in cipher case continues as Imran Khan steps down from PTI chair × According to officials, it was not clear whether the Tuesday attack was carried out targeting school children.