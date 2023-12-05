Pak-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode dies of ‘heart attack’: Report

A top Khalistani terrorist and the leader of the banned terrorist groups Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) reportedly died in Pakistan of 'heart attack,' a major Indian daily reported Monday (Dec 4).

Lakhbir Singh Rode was the nephew of slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who had taken shelter in Pakistan and was working in close cooperation with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

The death of the 72-year-old terrorist was confirmed by his brother and former Akal Takht Jathedar, Jasbir Singh Rode.

“We have been informed by the son of my brother Lakhbir Singh Rode that he died of heart attack in Pakistan and has been cremated there. He was highly diabetic. His two sons, a daughter and wife live in Canada,” Jasbir was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Lakhbir Singh Rode’s early life in India

Lakhbir originally hailed from the Moga district in Indian Punjab but later he fled to Dubai. From there, he fled to Pakistan but kept his family in Canada.

It was in 2002 for the first time when the Indian government demanded his extradition from Pakistan, along with 19 other terrorists.

A detailed dossier prepared by India claimed: “Lakhbir Singh is allegedly engaged in sending weapons and explosives consignments from across the border to India to carry out terrorist activities in Punjab and to target various Very Very Important Persons (VVIPs) and political leaders.”

New Delhi had listed him as an ‘individual terrorist’ under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Recent actions against Lakhbir by India

Recently, India’s prime anti-terror ‘National Investigation Agency (NIA)’ special court in Mohali ordered the confiscation of land belonging to the designated terrorist in Punjab’s Moga district.

The judgement was issued in a 2021 case where Lakhbir was named in a case involving a tiffin bomb blast. The explosion occurred near Punjab National Bank at Jalalabad in Fazilka district at 7.57 pm on September 15, 2021. Rode was also the main conspirator of the Ludhiana Court blast of 2021.

Internationally-designated terrorist

Lakhbir headed the ISYF, an active terrorist group having links with Islamist militant groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Besides being banned in India, the group was banned in the UK in 2001. Following the ban in the UK, the group changed its name to Sikh Federation-UK (SFUK).