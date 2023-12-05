Shedding colonial baggage: Navy to 'Indianise' non-officer ranks, announces PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Dec 4) announced that the Indian Navy will now 'Indianise' the ranks for personnel below officer (PBOR) while senior officers will don epaulettes highlighting the "heritage and legacy" of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - founder of the Maratha empire. PM Modi made the groundbreaking announcement during his Navy Day address at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra.

Ever since coming into power, the Modi government has been attempting to shed the relics of the colonial era and Indianising the ranks is being seen in the same light.

"Inspired by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the India of today is moving forward abandoning the slavery mentality. The epaulettes donned by our naval officers will now highlight the heritage and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the new epaulettes will be similar to the naval ensign," PM Modi said.

“With the feeling of taking pride in one’s heritage, I am proud to make another announcement. The navy is now going to name its ranks in line with Indian traditions,” he added.

The PBOR ranks that will be renamed are Master Chief Petty Officer Ist Class, Master Chief Petty Officer IInd Class, Chief Petty Officer, Petty Officer, Leading Seaman, Seaman Ist Class and Seaman IInd Class.

The current epaulettes (a shoulder piece signalling the officer's rank), meanwhile feature the Nelson's Ring which as the name suggests -- is a colonial legacy.

Changing the ensign

Since last year, the Navy has been taking steps to discard traditions associated with the empire. Last year, while commissioning India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, PM Modi unveiled the new naval ensign which carries the seal of Shivaji, replacing the St George's cross, used earlier.

The Indian Navy crest now carries a navy blue background enclosed in an octagon representing the royal seal of Shivaji Maharaj who is credited for building a strong navy to secure the maritime borders of the country.

Shivaji's philosophy “Jalameva yasya, balameva tasya”, which translates to “He who rules over the seas is all powerful” shows the importance he placed over strengthening maritime borders and that's why the government is making sure that the Navy knows its own heroes when donning the uniforms and unfurling the crest.

Notably, an ensign is a national flag flown on a military vessel to indicate nationality. It is the largest flag, generally flown at the stern (rear) of the ship while in port. Prior to India, other Commonwealth countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh have already changed their ensign.

Apart from the ensign, the Navy has done away with batons for commanders and allowed traditional Indian wear in officers' mess.