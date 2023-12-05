Cyclone Michaung LIVE Updates: Five deaths in Tamil Nadu, cyclone to make landfall in Andhra today

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclonic storm Michuang will transform into 'severe cyclonic storm' after crossing the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam close to Bapatla on Dec 5 in the afternoon.

"Severe Cyclonic Storm MICHAUNG over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0230 hours IST of 5 Dec, 2023, about 20 km north-northeast of Nellore, 170 km north of Chennai, 150 km south of Bapatla and 210 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam. As the system is nearly moving northwards close to coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lies over land. Likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm," it has tweeted.



