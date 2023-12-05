Cyclone Michaung LIVE Updates: Five deaths in Tamil Nadu, cyclone to make landfall in Andhra today
Cyclone Michaung LIVE Updates: Massive flood-like situation and waterlogging have completely disrupted normal life in India's southern Chennai city, which is being battered by the effects of the severe cyclonic storm Michaung. Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state also witnessed heavy rains in some districts, with the weather department predicting similar inclement weather in several districts of Odisha and Jharkhand states. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam, near Bapatla, on Tuesday morning (Dec 5), after reaching Andhra Pradesh. The previous day on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry regarding the challenges posed by Cyclone Michaung and provided assurances of comprehensive assistance from the central government to address the situation.
Chennai city continues to face massive waterlogging triggered due to heavy rain in wake of Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung that is likely to make landfall today on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam today.
Tamil Nadu | Chennai city continues to face massive waterlogging triggered due to heavy rain in wake of Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung that is likely to make landfall today on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam today.
Visuals from… pic.twitter.com/bY5iwNa2T4
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to be on high alert for taking up relief measures as Cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall shortly.
Around 15,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas and near waterbodies in Avadi, Tambaram and Chennai corporations and accommodated in relief camps. There are 200 relief camps in Chennai and 100 more in other outskirts.
Heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by storng winds lashed in many parts of Nellore, Prakasam and Bapatla districts in Andhra Pradesh, affecting power supply also in some districts.
In light of the weather, the Chennai airport has been closed till 9 AM (local time) on Tuesday (Dec 5). On monday, several flights were disrupted with 10 flights being cancelled while 20 flights being delayed due to heavy rains since midnight.
Chennai has reported five deaths related to the heavy rains, police said on Monday. Among the casualties, two individuals succumbed to electrocution, while another lost their life when a tree fell in the affluent Besant Nagar area.
The Tamil Nadu government has declared holiday for schools, colleges and govt offices on Tuesday (Dec 5).
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclonic storm Michuang will transform into 'severe cyclonic storm' after crossing the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam close to Bapatla on Dec 5 in the afternoon.
"Severe Cyclonic Storm MICHAUNG over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0230 hours IST of 5 Dec, 2023, about 20 km north-northeast of Nellore, 170 km north of Chennai, 150 km south of Bapatla and 210 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam. As the system is nearly moving northwards close to coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lies over land. Likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm," it has tweeted.