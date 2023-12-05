Nigeria: Army drone strike accidently kills 85 civilians, prez orders investigation

Eighty-five civilians were in a village in Nigeria's Kaduna State after an army drone accidentally fired at them. According to a report by the news agency AFP on Tuesday (Dec 5), the army acknowledged one of its drones aimed at armed groups had accidentally struck the Tudun Biri village as residents were celebrating a festival. The army did not give details about how many people died, but residents said that the death toll was 85.

In a statement, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said, "The Northwest Zonal Office has received details from the local authorities that 85 dead bodies have so far been buried while the search is still ongoing." NEMA said that 66 people were injured and were being treated at a hospital.

Most of the killed civilians were women, children, and elderly who had been celebrating Maulud- a Muslim festival.

President Tinubu orders investigation

On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered an investigation into the incident. "President Tinubu describes the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives," the presidency said in a statement.

AFP reported that the Nigerian armed forces often rely on airstrikes in their battle against militias in the northwest and northeast of the country, where jihadists have been fighting for over 10 years.

The army said on Tuesday its drone (which accidentally struck villagers) was on a routine mission.

Speaking to AFP, resident Idris Dahiru said, "I was inside the house when the first bomb was dropped... We rushed to the scene to help those affected and then a second bomb was dropped."

"My aunt, my brother's wife, and her six children, wives of my four brothers were among the dead. My elder brother's family are all dead, except his infant child who survived," Dahiru added.

In the past, military bombing raids have accidentally hit civilians.

In September 2021, At least 20 fishermen were killed and several injured in an attack in Kwatar Daban Masara on Lake Chad, when the military mistook them for militants. In 2017, at least 112 people were killed when a fighter jet struck a camp housing 40,000 people displaced by jihadist violence in the town of Rann.