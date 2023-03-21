Top 10 world news: China's Xi concludes Russia visit, earthquake jolts South Asia, and more

Chinese leader Xi Jinping set the geopolitical ball rolling in Moscow as he concluded talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid ongoing war in Ukraine. Across the Russian border, in Ukraine, right after concluding his India visit, the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida paid a visit to Bucha, where Russia is alleged to have committed atrocities on unarmed Ukrainian people.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday (March 21) continued with his crucial state visit to Russia as on the second day of his three-day official visit, he arrived at the Kremlin to begin formal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Images released by state television showed both leaders walking side-by-side—displaying a warm friendship.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday reached Bucha, the region where Russian forces faced accusation of massacring Ukrainian civilians during their Kyiv-region suburb's weeks-long occupation last year.

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in India's national capital and the national capital range surrounding it on Tuesday late evening.

According to the latest research, the new analysis of samples collected from an animal market in Wuhan, China during the initial days of the pandemic has emerged as the strongest evidence of the fact that coronavirus jumped from animals to humans.

Over $17.3 billion worth of bonds issued by the struggling Credit Suisse bank has become worthless overnight after rival UBS Group AG pitched in with the takeover bid. Under the takeover deal, UBS will be writing down the bank's additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds to increase core capital.

The rise in salaries in India in 2023 is expected to be slightly lower than the last year, Ernst & Young's 'Future of Pay' survey revealed. While the actual average rise in the salaries of Indian employees was noted at 10.4 per cent, the E&Y's projection pegs the average increase in salaries at 10.2 per cent in 2023 across all job groups.

Companies across the world are taking measures to regulate the use of OpenAI's ChatGPT at their workplaces. A few have banned the use of ChatGPT, while many are formulating new Human Resource policies to regulate their use.

Laxman Narasimhan, an executive of Indian origin, joined the expanding club of business leaders with Indian ancestry who are leading major multinational corporations by officially assuming the position of Chief Executive Officer at the global coffee giant Starbucks.

Dynasties II is the second season of BBC Earth's celebrated Dynasties series, which puts a narrative spin on the animals that inhabit the earth alongside us in an uneasy peace. While the first season told self-contained stories about chimpanzee, emperor penguin, lion, tiger and African wild dog, the second season introduces the puma, elephant, cheetah, and hyena.