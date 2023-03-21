ChatGPT ban? Companies formulate new policies to regulate use of Artificial Intelligence

Companies across the world are taking measures to regulate the use of OpenAI's ChatGPY at their workplaces. A few have banned the use of ChatGPT, while many are formulating new Human Resource policies to regulate their use.

Recently, the Connecticut-headquartered consulting firm Gartner conducted a survey to figure out the level of ChatGPT's infiltration into workplaces. Nearly half of human resource professionals polled by the firm said that they were in the process of formulating guidance on employees' use of ChatGPT. However, the measures taken up by the companies vary.

ChatGPT ban: Which companies have imposed ban on use of ChatGPT at workplaces?

The firms such as Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG and Wells Fargo & Co. have banned ChatGPT at their offices worldwide. The development came after Glassdoor-owned Fishbown found that over 40 per cent of the professionals, including the Bankers, were using ChatGPT to write emails and reports. Most used the Artificial Intelligence tool without telling their bosses.

ChatGPT use: Which companies are embracing ChatGPT?

About one-third of HR leaders polled by Gartner said that they were not planning to issue any policies on the use of ChatGPT by their employees. Among the notables, hedge fund giant Citadel has embraced ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp. debuted its revamped suite of Office applications on Thursday. Microsoft has integrated OpenAI’s new GPT-4 AI model into Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Word. The new Microsoft Office suit is currently being tested with 20 companies, Bloomberg reported.

The firms working on rules around the use of generative Artificial Intelligence are likely still in an exploratory phase, Eser Rizaoglu, senior director analyst in the Gartner HR practice told Bloomberg.

"They are probably questioning how much guidance, which roles will potentially use it or will not be able to use it, and if they should completely ban it or not," Rizaoglu said.

"A lot of leaders are working with IT, legal, compliance and auditing to understand: What are the risks, what are the potential impacts? And then how do we take an approach accordingly?"

