Explained | Why Manchester United have attracted biggest takeover bid despite recent silverware drought

The greatest club in English football could soon have a new owner as bids are in the final stage to take over the famous Reds of Manchester. The 20-time league champions, Manchester United are witnessing a recent phase of off-field activity where the club is the subject of a huge tug-of-war between the riches of Qatar and the British channel with a potential bid of $6 billion. The Old Trafford outfit have attracted a big price in the market despite recently going through a turmoil of events both on and off-field, but how have United attracted such a bid despite going a decade without the Premier League title?

United bidders in market

At the time of writing, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chairman of chemicals giant INEOS and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani are involved in a big tussle to acquire one of the biggest English clubs of all time. While the Glazers are still the holders of the club, they recently in November 2022 announced their desire to part ways with the three-time European Champions. While the early negotiations saw both Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim stay away from big bids, events in the next few days could see either of them take over the charge of Old Trafford.

Lack of silverware is not a big problem for bidders

At the end of the 2022-23 season, the Red Devils will have gone 10 years without a Premier League title. In the decade before that, Sir Alex Ferguson’s side won six Premier League titles and to date have 13 to their name since the inception of the competition in 1992. However, the amount of success and credit gained during the glory days of Sir Alex have enriched the club despite not featuring in the Champions League on a consistent basis while also not challenging for the title.

Brand value of United

According to a report published by Forbes in 2022, Manchester United are the third-most richest valued club with an estimated price tag of $4.6 billion. The club has an operating income of $128 million which makes it the most expensive British club. Only Real Madrid and Barcelona of Spain are valued more than the Old Trafford outfit.

United made an estimated $59 million on a match day courtesy of their ‘Theatre of Dreams’ that is the Old Trafford Stadium. The 75, 000 capacity stadium attracts a big chunk of the crowd and therefore a big income for the potential and present owners. Old Trafford is the biggest club stadium in England and the new owners will know that it will be a primary source of income albeit United play in the Champions League or not.

Currently, United play an average of 25 matches at home every season, 19 of which come in the Premier League while Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup matches could see the number of matches increases in tandem.

United’s big fan following

As things stand, United’s big fan following all over the world has been a major factor in them attracting a big sum from T-Shirt sales. Ironically, the T-Shirt sales of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney were the biggest landmarks for United off-field and have seen a big impact on their stocks. A tourism market and big kit sales have also led to a big financial rise for the past and present owners.

ALSO READ | AB de Villiers the fastest runner between wickets followed by MS Dhoni: RCB star Virat Kohli

Broadcasting and commercial revenue

Despite finishing as low as seventh and sixth in the last decade, United have still coupled revenue of $2.1 billion from broadcasting rights. They remain the premier club to be on everyone’s television sets despite not winning the Champions League since 2008. The club’s reputation developed in Sir Alex’s days is the major reason why Manchester United remain a premier team.

Sponsors like Adidas and Teamviewer have also added to the cause of the Old Trafford club at present time. Last season Manchester United agreed to a mid-season deal with blockchain company Tezos to be the team's training kit sponsor. The deal is worth a reported $26.8 million per year.

Not since May 2017 had United lifted silverware before Erik ten Hag clinched glory at Wembley in the Carabao Cup in February. This ended a period of six years without a trophy at Old Trafford but also gave hopes for the fans of a potential future they could have under the Dutch manager who took the helms after an ill-tempered period that consisted of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

A bid in the coming days could well decide the fate of the clubs, but those in the near neighbouring Manchester could have something to think of. United’s close rivals Manchester City have taken over the reins of dominance in the Premier League, but with either Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim to take over the club, the glory days and big days could yet be back for the Red Devils while Manchester City and Liverpool could start planning for the challenge that could arrive.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE