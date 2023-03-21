Russia-Ukraine war | Japan PM Kishida visits Bucha in Ukraine

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday reached Bucha, the region where Russian forces faced accusation of massacring Ukrainian civilians during their Kyiv-region suburb's weeks-long occupation last year.

Kishida arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, the Japanese media reported after the foreign ministry announced his surprise visit to Ukraine.

Public broadcaster NHK stated Kishida "could be seen getting off a train at a station in the centre of Kyiv", where he is likely to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Representing Japan, which is among the democracies present in the Group of Seven, Kishida will voice his solidarity with Ukraine following Russia's invasion more than a year ago, said the foreign ministry in a statement.

The Japanese PM will convey "his respect for the courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people standing up to defend their homeland," it stated.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry of Ukraine on Tuesday welcomed Kishida's arrival in Kyiv, hailing his "historic" visit as a key show of solidarity.

"This historic visit is a sign of solidarity and strong cooperation between (Ukraine and Japan). We are grateful to Japan for its strong support and contribution to our future victory," said First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar on Twitter.

Ми раді вітати в #Україні Прем'єр-міністра #Японії Кішіду Фуміо @kishida230.

Цей історичний візит є проявом солідарності та плідної співпраці між 🇺🇦 & 🇯🇵.

Ми вдячні Японії за потужну підтримку та внесок у нашу майбутню перемогу.

ようこそ pic.twitter.com/xaXFrySYcw — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) March 21, 2023 ×

Japan is set to host the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May, and previously Kishida said that the summit must show its strong will to uphold rule of law and international order in response to the Russia-Ukraine war.

NHK shared the footage of the Japanese PM holding talks with the officials as he stood next to a train. He reached Kyiv after boarding a train from Przemysl, a border town in Poland.

Kishida is also scheduled to hold talks with his Polish counterpart before flying back to Japan on Thursday, said the ministry.

Before departing for Poland en route to Ukraine, Kishida made an official visit to India where he held talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies)

