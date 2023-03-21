UK: Boris Johnson says 'no evidence' to show he deliberately misled parliament

Former United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday claimed that there is no document or evidence showing that he "intentionally or recklessly" misled lawmakers about illegal parties held at his office during coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns.

Johnson, who was ousted from Downing Street last September, said that the "only exception is the assertions of the discredited Dominic Cummings, which are not supported by any documentation".

The former prime minister's Partygate defence dossier was released before he appears at Parliament's Committee of Privileges.

The committee has been probing statements Johnson made to parliament in December 2021. In his 52-page dossier, Boris admitted that the House of Commons had been misled by his statements. However, he rejected the accusation he had deliberately lied to parliament.

ALSO READ | A new study has revealed an interesting perk of working from home, and not just for the employees

Johnson faced heavy criticism over multiple incidents related to the handling of Covid when reports emerged of the Downing Street parties, which apparently took place when such gatherings were banned in the country.

In his defence, he said, "There is not a single document that indicates that I received any warning or advice that any event broke or may have broken the Rules or Guidance."

Johnson said, "I accept that the House of Commons was misled by my statements that the rules and guidance had been followed completely at No. 10 (Downing Street)."

WATCH | London's Met Police is racist, misogynistic and homophobic, says new report

Boris said that when the statements were made, they were made in "good faith" and on the basis of what he knew and believed at the time. "I did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House on 1 December 2021, 8 December 2021, or on any other date," he said, further adding that he "never have dreamed" of doing it.

Boris is being investigated by the committee and he will be questioned in person in a televised session on Wednesday. The former British PM is at the centre of the inquiry into statements he made to parliament in December 2021 about parties at Downing Street.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE