'China ready to work with India,' says Chinese envoy as Doval meets Wang Yi

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said on Wednesday (Dec 18) that China is ready to work with India on the core interests and major concerns of both nations. The statement comes ahead of Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing to discuss the management of peace along the Line of Actual Control.

'Congress is anti-Ambedkar': Amit Shah responds to Oppn criticism of his remarks on Dalit icon

With just a few days left for the Winter Session of the Indian Parliament to conclude, Home Minister Amit Shah faced severe criticism from opposition lawmakers over his remarks on Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar- which he made on Tuesday (Dec 17) during a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha.

13 dead after speed boat crashes into ferry off Mumbai coast

A passenger ferry with over 110 people capsized on Wednesday (Dec 18) near the Gateway of India in Mumbai, the police said. 13 people, including 10 passengers and three Navy personnel, said Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Trump says US subsidies to Canada make no sense, it should become 51st state

United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump continued trolling Canada as on Wednesday (Dec 18), he shared a post on Truth Social and slammed US subsidies to Canada. He even claimed that many in Canada want it to become the 51st state of the US.

South Korean prez fails to show up before corruption watchdog over martial law

Yoon Suk Yeol, the impeached president of South Korea, failed to show up before the corruption watchdog of the country on Wednesday (Dec 18) after they summoned him for questioning over his failed attempt to impose martial law.

Sunita Williams' return further delayed until March 2025. Here's why

NASA on Wednesday (Dec 18) announced that astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stuck in space for more than 180 days now, will now stay on the International Space Station (ISS) at least till March 2025.

‘They tax us, we tax them,’ Trump issues fresh threat to India over ‘high tariffs’

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to follow a tit-for-tat approach on what he termed India’s ‘high tax’ policy, criticising tariffs on imports from America as high as 100 per cent on some products.

US outgoing government relaxes H1-B visa rules. Here's how it will benefit Indians

The United States' outgoing Biden administration relaxed H-1B visas' rules, which will ease the process of hiring foreign workers for companies and will ensure a smoother transition of people from F-1 student visas to H-1B visas.

BGT: What forced Ravi Ashwin to announce retirement midway through AUS Tests?

Ravi Ashwin’s shock international retirement had everyone shed a tear, but what forced the Test great to call up time midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT)? Ashwin decided to hang his boots from all formats following the conclusion of the Gabba Test against Australia in Brisbane, which ended in a draw.

India's Anuja makes it to Oscars Live-Action Short Film, Guneet Monga reacts

India’s film Laapata Ladies might have lost out on Best International award after Academy Awards released its shortlisted names for the category earlier in the day, but we still have hopes with another feature. Anuja by Guneet Monga has been shortlisted in the Best Live-Action Short Film category.