A passenger ferry with over 110 people capsized on Wednesday (Dec 18) near the Gateway of India in Mumbai, the police said. 13 people, including 10 passengers and three Navy personnel, lost their lives, said Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, two others are critically injured. Around 101 people have been safely rescued by the authorities.

The Neelkamal ferry was on way to Elephanta Islands when the speed boat circled it before crashing into it.

The ferry had over 110 people on board, while the naval boat had six individuals, including two Navy personnel and four staff members, according to the reports.

The search operation is being conducted by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships.

The videos of the incident soon went viral, showing ongoing rescue operations.

The Mumbai Police, Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) joined forces for the rescue mission.

Moreover, three police boats from the Yellow Gate Police Station and local fishing vessels also joined in aiding the efforts.

The cause of the incident is yet to be identified, as the authorities are involved in the rescue operation and locating the survivors.

Maharashtra CM reacts to incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that boats from the Navy, Coast Guard, Port, and Police teams have been immediately dispatched for assistance.

"We are in constant touch with the district and police administration, and fortunately, most of the passengers have been rescued. However, rescue operations are still ongoing. Orders have been given to the district administration to deploy all necessary resources for the operation," he added.

He added that according to the preliminary information, five to seven people are still missing. "I will make a statement in the House as soon as I receive more detailed information."

(With inputs from agencies)