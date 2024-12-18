Seoul, South Korea

Yoon Suk Yeol, the impeached president of South Korea, failed to show up before the corruption watchdog of the country on Wednesday (Dec 18) after they summoned him for questioning over his failed attempt to impose martial law.

The parliament had stripped Yoon of his duties at the weekend after he imposed the short-lived martial law on December 3 which pushed the country into its worst political turmoil.

The corruption investigation office's (CIO) investigators had summoned Yoon to their facility located in Seoul at 10 am (0100 GMT). The officials had to question him over the charges of abuse of power and insurrection which he was facing.

“President Yoon did not appear for his summons today,” said a CIO official, while speaking to AFP.

Yoon’s legal team says 'will comply with investigation'

The legal team of Yoon on Tuesday (Dec 17) said that he had not committed to insurrection and had taken the vow to fight the charges against him in the court, reported Yonhap news agency.

“While we do not consider the insurrection charges to be legally valid, we will comply with the investigation,” said Seok Dong-hyeon, who is in Yoon’s team.

This week, the CIO said that they had sent a summon to Yoon which was returned “undelivered” after an official at the presidential office did not accept it.

The no-show of Yoon on Wednesday (Dec 18) “will be considered as a failure to comply with the first summons”, said a CIO statement.

As per the investigators, they are planning to send a second summon, however, CIO chief Oh Dong-woon informed parliament on Tuesday (Dec 17) that they are reconsidering if they should issue an arrest warrant.

South Korean prosecutors as well as a joint team of anti-corruption investigators, the defence ministry and the police have been investigating Yoon.

The impeached president and some of their allies are facing chances of life imprisonment and death penalty, if the court finds him guilty. Yoon has been placed under an international travel ban.

The constitutional court is separately reconsidering if Yoon's impeachment should be upheld.

On Wednesday (Dec 18), the court asked Yoon to submit the martial law decree along with records of cabinet meetings which he had held before and after the imposition of martial law.

The judges have nearly six months to give their verdict on Yoon's case and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for December 27.

(With inputs from agencies)