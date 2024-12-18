Washington, US

United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump continued trolling Canada as on Wednesday (Dec 18), he shared a post on Truth Social and slammed US subsidies to Canada. He even claimed that many in Canada want it to become the 51st state of US.

In the post, the Republican wrote, "No one can answer why we subsidise Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year?"

"Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on Taxes and military protection," he added.

Trump's comment came amid the tensions between the two nations after his announcement to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canada for failing to address trade and immigration issues.

'She will not be missed'

On Tuesday (Dec 17), French Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned due to a disagreement with Trudeau on handling US tariffs in the upcoming Trump administration.

Trump took a dig at it as he posted on Truth Social saying, "The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau."

"Her behaviour was toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!" the Republican further added.

There are further reports that Trump has suggested that if tariffs on Canada would kill its economy, then Canada should become the 51st state of the US.

'Governor of the Great State'

Earlier on Tuesday (Dec 10), Trump mocked Justin Trudeau, dubbing him the "Governor of the Great State of Canada."

Sharing a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said, "It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada."

"I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)