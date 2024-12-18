Virginia, United States

In a bizarre incident, a Virginia man tragically lost his life after a bear in a tree, who was shot by his hunting partner, fell on him, according to state wildlife officials.

Advertisment

The accident occurred on December 9 in Lunenburg County, which is between Richmond and Danville, the Department of Wildlife Resources of Virginia said in an official statement.

A hunting group was following the large animal when it climbed up the tree. One of the hunters shot the bear, and it fell on another hunter, identified as Lester C. Harvey, 58, who was standing about 10 feet away from the main trunk of the tree.

Harvey was a resident of Phenix, a small town in Virginia’s Charlotte County, according to the authorities. After being given first aid by a group member, he was rushed to two different hospitals. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Friday (Dec 13), the wildlife department stated.

Advertisment

Also read | TV journalist in Arizona breaks down while announcing death of 28-year-old colleague. Watch

According to an obituary for Harvey, he was married and a father of five with eight grandchildren. He was a self-employed contractor and loved spending time outdoors. His funeral will take place on Thursday (Dec 19).

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, black bears can be seen across most parts of the state and have been located in at least 92 out of 98 counties and cities in Virginia.

Advertisment

According to the department, it is unlawful “to cripple, harm or dislodge a bear from a tree for the intent of continuing a hunt, chase, or for the purpose of training dogs.”

Also read | India: Man dies after swallowing live chick in suspected occult ritual; bird recovered alive

“The Department is not currently seeking any charges related to this incident,” VDWR officials said, according to CBS affiliate WTVR.

Similar incidents have been reported in recent years.

In 2018, a man was severely injured in Alaska after his hunting partner shot a bear. The animal was on a ridge and tumbled down a slope into him. The rocks dislodged by the bear also hit the man.

In another incident that occurred in North Carolina in 2019, a man was injured after his hunting partner shot a bear in a tree and fell. The hunter was bitten by the bear before the two tumbled off a cliff. The man was rushed to the hospital, while the animal was found dead.

(With inputs from agencies)