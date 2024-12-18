Gabba, Brisbane

Ravi Ashwin’s shock international retirement made many shed a tear, but what forced the Test great to call up time midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT)? Ashwin decided to hang his boots from all formats following the conclusion of the Gabba Test against Australia in Brisbane, which ended in a draw.

Though Virat Kohli and Ashwin sharing an emotional moment just before the umpires called off the game indicated something, Ashwin joining captain Rohit Sharma at the post-game presser cleared the air. Ashwin quickly announced his decision to step aside from international cricket, drawing curtains on a glorious 14-year career in the India jersey.

That call must have shocked everyone, including the broadcasters, the opposition, and the media worldwide, but a report in the Indian Express suggests something else. Per that report, Ashwin contemplated retiring from international cricket (following New Zealand Tests at home) owing to a troubled knee issue; he remained undecided till he landed in Perth - the venue for the first BGT Test.

Ashwin’s family also urged him to think it through and that the spinner decided on taking a final call on how things unfold Down Under; he, however, on Tuesday (Dec 17) informed his family that he is retiring the next day, the day five of the Gabba Test.

Rohit also mentioned during the post-match presser that he and Ashwin had a brief chat about Ashwin’s future (upon Rohit’s arrival in Perth), with the skipper convincing him to stick around for the second game (the Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide), which Ashwin played, replacing Washington Sundar in the XI.

Though he was in contention to retain his place for the third match, the management decided to replace him with Jadeja. That, however, is assumed to be the final nail in the coffin.

The report also suggested that Ashwin informed each member of the BGT-bound Test squad individually about his decision to retire, which shocked most players.

Ashwin stood a chance to play either at the MCG or the SCG – the venues for the final two matches, but Jadeja’s 77 with the bat more or less sealed his chances of playing in the remainder of BGT, forcing Ashwin to take a call midway through the series.

Ashwin to fly home

Ashwin will return home on Thursday (Dec 19) and might link up with his state team.

With Tamil Nadu alive in the race for a Ranji Trophy playoff spot, Ashwin could play in the premier domestic tournament, pushing to relive a dream of winning the trophy that eluded his glorious career.

Besides, Ashwin will play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025.

