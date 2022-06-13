Top 10 world news: China reacts to Prophet row, Russia's camps 'resemble Nazi concentration camps', and more

Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia's camps resemble "Nazi concentration camps". Jair Bolsonaro said that human remains have been discovered in the search for Amazon missing. China reacted to Prophet row.

Ukraine war: Zelensky says Russia's camps 'resemble Nazi concentration camps'

Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia's camps resemble "Nazi concentration camps".

Bolsonaro says human remains found in search for British reporter and indigenous expert

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday (June 13) that human remains have been discovered in the search for British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

India: China reacts to Prophet Mohammed row, hopes 'situation will be properly resolved'

China reacted after violent protests erupted in some Indian cities over the alleged controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed that were made by Nupur Sharma, who is a spokesperson Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hong Kong school notice sparks rumours about possible Xi Jinping visit in July

July 1 will mark the 25-year completion of the British handing over the control of Hong Kong to China as well as the first day for John Lee as the city’s new Chief Executive.

Amber Heard says she doesn’t ‘blame’ jury for verdict, calls Johnny Depp, 'a fantastic actor'

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial attracted millions of eyes and after two months of publicised testimony, the seven jury members sided with Depp and agreed that Amber has defamed her ex-husband.

IPL media rights: Action to resume on Day 3 after whopping sale of Indian broadcast & digital packages

The IPL media rights auction has generated a lot of buzz on social media platforms and elsewhere. It was yet another action-packed Day 2 of the media rights auction, however, one could still not know the end result as the auction will now resume on Day 3, on Tuesday.

CCTV footage: Men mercilessly beating women in China sparks outrage, nine arrested

CCTV footage showed men viciously attacking a group of women at a restaurant in China's northeastern city of Tangshan. The video has sparked an outcry as people on Chinese social media urge to punish those who are accused.

Britain is poised to sink into recession with biggest financial squeeze since the 1950s, industry body warns

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the UK's leading business organisation has revealed that "Britain is poised to sink into recession with biggest financial squeeze since the 1950s".

France's state forecast department anticipates heatwave to hit country early this year

The state forecaster Meteo France has anticipated an early heatwave in France this week, with temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) in the south.

'Jittery' with worries about future in the continent, more than half of Africa's youth wants to move abroad

As per a survey of fifteen African countries, the youth of the continent are fast losing confidence in their countries and the continent as a whole reports the Guardian.