France's state forecast department anticipates heatwave to hit country early this year

The state forecaster Meteo France has anticipated an early heatwave in France this week, with temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) in the south. The department said that this year’s heat wave will arrive early, with the temperatures expected to be similar to those recorded during the peak of summer. The heatwave is expected to hit the southern portion of the country first extending to the north. The temperatures are projected to reach 35 to 38 degrees Celsius from the middle of the week until the weekend and will not fall below 20 degrees, as per the state weather service, reported by France 24.

The reason behind this is due to a low-pressure system in the Atlantic between the Azores and Madeira, which encourages warm air to rise over Western Europe.

The national meteorological authority AEMET reported that the temperatures in the Guadalquivir valley in Seville and the neighbouring city of Cordoba are 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday (June 11).

The heatwave in France is predicted to climax between Thursday and Saturday, as per the state forecast department.

The hottest pre-summer heatwave in neighbouring Spain in at least 20 years is currently underway. According to AEMET experts, a cloud of hot air from North Africa has sent temperatures soaring, and the suffocating heatwave might linger until June 15, six days before summer officially begins on June 21. The heatwave is expected to worsen on Sunday (June 12) in the country, with the temperatures in regions of southern Spain reaching 43 degrees Celsius (110 degrees Fahrenheit).

