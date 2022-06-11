In pics: Spain in grip of heatwave with temperatures forecast to hit 44C+

Updated: Jun 11, 2022, 07:24 PM(IST)

Spain is in the grip of its first heatwave of the year, with temperatures in parts of the west and south expected to reach 44C (111.2F). Heatwaves nowadays are becoming more frequent and are beginning earlier in Spain.

What is a heatwave and what causes it?

A heat wave is a period of unusually hot weather that typically lasts two or more days. To be considered a heat wave, the temperatures have to be outside the historical averages for a given area.

A heatwave occurs when a system of high atmospheric pressure moves into an area and lasts two or more days. In such a high-pressure system, air from upper levels of our atmosphere is pulled toward the ground, where it becomes compressed and increases in temperature.

(Photograph:AFP)